JumpCloud Modern Privileged Access Management Description

JumpCloud Modern Privileged Access Management (incorporating VaultOne) provides secure, browser-based privileged access to critical resources including SaaS applications, cloud infrastructure, and databases. The platform offers real-time monitoring and recording of all privileged sessions with immutable attestations of user activities. It eliminates the need for VPNs by providing a secure browser-based gateway that monitors and controls privileged user activity while preventing data downloads and removing extensions in isolated sessions. The solution automatically eliminates lateral movement threats through granular controls and continuous monitoring. It provides complete visibility into privileged sessions with customizable access policies to protect critical data resources. The platform supports Zero Trust security principles with deep telemetry and clear audit trails for compliance requirements. JumpCloud PAM is part of the broader JumpCloud Open Directory Platform that includes Identity Management, Access Management, and Device Management capabilities. The solution is designed to reduce cyber threats targeting critical resources while providing transparent, recorded, and audited access for all privileged activities.