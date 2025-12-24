Orca Security Cloud Security Platform Logo

Orca Security Cloud Security Platform Description

Orca Security Cloud Security Platform is a Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that provides security coverage across multi-cloud environments including AWS, Azure, and GCP. The platform uses patented SideScanning technology to deliver agentless scanning of cloud assets without requiring agent installation. The platform consolidates multiple cloud security capabilities including Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP), Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM), Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), vulnerability management, API security, and compliance monitoring into a single unified platform. Orca provides full-stack visibility across VMs, containers, storage buckets, databases, and serverless applications. The platform uses a Unified Data Model to correlate risks and provide contextual analysis across the entire cloud environment. It identifies misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, identity risks, data security issues, API exposure, and advanced threats. The platform includes Orca Sensor, an eBPF-based lightweight sensor that provides runtime visibility, detection, investigation, and prevention capabilities for critical workloads. This sensor integrates with the agentless platform to offer both proactive and preventative security. Orca automatically detects and monitors new cloud assets, identifies PII and sensitive data, and traces risks from production environments back to source code and specific lines of code in development. The platform includes AI-driven capabilities for remediation assistance and attack path analysis to prioritize combination risks.

Orca Security Cloud Security Platform is Multi-cloud CNAPP with agentless scanning and runtime protection capabilities developed by Orca Security. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with CNAPP, CSPM, Cloud Security.

