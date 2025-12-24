Orca Security Cloud Security Platform
Multi-cloud CNAPP with agentless scanning and runtime protection capabilities
Orca Security Cloud Security Platform
Multi-cloud CNAPP with agentless scanning and runtime protection capabilities
Orca Security Cloud Security Platform Description
Orca Security Cloud Security Platform is a Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that provides security coverage across multi-cloud environments including AWS, Azure, and GCP. The platform uses patented SideScanning technology to deliver agentless scanning of cloud assets without requiring agent installation. The platform consolidates multiple cloud security capabilities including Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP), Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM), Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), vulnerability management, API security, and compliance monitoring into a single unified platform. Orca provides full-stack visibility across VMs, containers, storage buckets, databases, and serverless applications. The platform uses a Unified Data Model to correlate risks and provide contextual analysis across the entire cloud environment. It identifies misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, identity risks, data security issues, API exposure, and advanced threats. The platform includes Orca Sensor, an eBPF-based lightweight sensor that provides runtime visibility, detection, investigation, and prevention capabilities for critical workloads. This sensor integrates with the agentless platform to offer both proactive and preventative security. Orca automatically detects and monitors new cloud assets, identifies PII and sensitive data, and traces risks from production environments back to source code and specific lines of code in development. The platform includes AI-driven capabilities for remediation assistance and attack path analysis to prioritize combination risks.
Orca Security Cloud Security Platform FAQ
Common questions about Orca Security Cloud Security Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Orca Security Cloud Security Platform is Multi-cloud CNAPP with agentless scanning and runtime protection capabilities developed by Orca Security. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with CNAPP, CSPM, Cloud Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership