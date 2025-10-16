OpenText Core Endpoint Protection Logo

OpenText Core Endpoint Protection

Cloud-based endpoint protection using machine learning and threat intel

OpenText Core Endpoint Protection Description

OpenText Core Endpoint Protection is a cloud-based endpoint security solution that uses machine learning and behavioral analysis to detect and block cyber threats in real-time. The solution monitors endpoint activity continuously and responds automatically to security incidents. The product protects against malware, ransomware, phishing attacks, and zero-day threats using OpenText Threat Intelligence. It operates without signature-based detection methods, instead relying on real-time machine learning for threat identification. The solution includes a cloud-based management console that provides visibility into the security status of all endpoints. Administrators can enforce policies and respond to incidents remotely from anywhere. The console offers pre-built policy templates for simplified deployment and management. Key investigation and response capabilities include device isolation and process visualization. The solution can be paired with OpenText Core Endpoint Detection and Response for advanced EDR workflows without requiring additional endpoint deployments or policy changes. The agent is designed to be lightweight and installs quickly. The solution integrates with over 40 third-party tools, including RMM and automation platforms. Updates are delivered automatically through the cloud-based architecture, eliminating the need for manual update management. The product supports deployment across various environments including desktops, laptops, servers, and virtual machines. Deployment methods include executable installation files, MSI deployment options, and Windows Group Policy Object (GPO). The solution provides reporting capabilities to support compliance requirements and industry standards for cyberinsurance.

