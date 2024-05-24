Nord Security Business Suite Description

Nord Security Business Suite is a comprehensive cybersecurity platform that combines multiple security tools into a unified solution for business environments. The suite integrates three main products: NordLayer for network security, NordPass for password management, and NordStellar for threat exposure management. NordLayer provides network security through business VPN capabilities, zero trust network access (ZTNA) controls, and protection against malware and ransomware. It helps organizations maintain secure connections and enforce authorized-user-only access policies while supporting compliance with security regulations. NordPass functions as a business password manager that enables secure credential sharing, streamlined access management, and data leak monitoring. The tool assists organizations in meeting security compliance requirements through centralized password and credential management. NordStellar offers threat exposure management capabilities including dark web monitoring, attack surface management, cybersquatting detection, and leaked data management. This component helps organizations identify and manage external threats and exposures. The suite is delivered as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution without hardware requirements. It supports all major operating system versions and is compatible with various infrastructure and application environments. The platform includes 24/7 support and dedicated account management for business customers. Nord Security reports protecting over 20,000 businesses worldwide and has been operating in the cybersecurity market for over 10 years. The suite is designed to minimize the learning curve through intuitive user experience and facilitate seamless employee onboarding across the integrated security tools.