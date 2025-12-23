Jamf Jamf Connect Description

Jamf Connect is an authentication and access management solution for Mac and mobile devices. The product enables users to authenticate to their Mac accounts using cloud identity providers, eliminating the need for separate local credentials. The solution synchronizes local macOS user account passwords with cloud identity providers to maintain consistency across authentication systems. Users can sign in to their Mac devices using credentials from their organization's cloud IdP, streamlining the login process. Jamf Connect includes privilege elevation capabilities that allow standard users to temporarily gain administrative privileges when needed for specific tasks. This supports least privilege access models while maintaining user productivity. The product implements Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) functionality to provide secure access to applications without traditional VPN infrastructure. Access policies can be configured to ensure only authorized users on managed devices can access specific work applications and data. Continuous conditional access evaluation monitors risk signals and can automatically adjust or limit access to resources based on device and user context. The solution uses software-defined networking to secure access through cloud infrastructure that integrates with existing network environments. Jamf Connect supports both corporate-owned and personally-owned devices, enabling organizations to extend secure access controls across different device ownership models.