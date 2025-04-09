Imprivata Vendor Privileged Access Management (VPAM) is a third-party access management solution that provides secure remote access for vendors and external partners to internal privileged assets. The platform implements Zero-Trust access controls to minimize risks associated with traditional remote access methods like VPNs. It offers granular access controls that allow organizations to limit vendor access to only what is needed, when it is needed, including the ability to set access schedules and restrict individual representative access down to specific hosts and ports. Key features include credential management capabilities, comprehensive audit logs, and session recordings for monitoring vendor activities. The solution provides third-party onboarding and identity management functionality, along with universal access methods for connecting to various internal systems. VPAM centralizes vendor access management through a single platform, enabling security teams to manage all vendors while maintaining visibility into their activities. The system eliminates the need for lengthy monitoring sessions while ensuring compliance and security requirements are met. The platform supports various access scenarios and integrates with existing infrastructure to provide monitored, secure connections for vendor representatives performing maintenance, support, or other authorized activities on internal systems.
FEATURES
EXPLORE BY TAGS
SIMILAR TOOLS
Encrypt Kubernetes Secrets into SealedSecrets for safe storage and controlled decryption within the cluster.
A fully automated AD build script that configures a domain fully with adjustable XML files.
PINNED
Proton Pass is a cross-platform password manager that provides encrypted storage, password generation, and security monitoring features with integrated 2FA and dark web monitoring capabilities.
NordVPN is a commercial VPN service that encrypts internet connections and hides IP addresses through a global network of servers, featuring integrated threat protection and multi-device support.
Fractional CISO service that helps B2B companies implement security leadership to win enterprise deals, achieve compliance, and develop strategic security programs.
Checkmarx SCA
A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.
Orca Security
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
DryRun
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.