Imprivata Vendor Privileged Access Management (VPAM) is a third-party access management solution that provides secure remote access for vendors and external partners to internal privileged assets. The platform implements Zero-Trust access controls to minimize risks associated with traditional remote access methods like VPNs. It offers granular access controls that allow organizations to limit vendor access to only what is needed, when it is needed, including the ability to set access schedules and restrict individual representative access down to specific hosts and ports. Key features include credential management capabilities, comprehensive audit logs, and session recordings for monitoring vendor activities. The solution provides third-party onboarding and identity management functionality, along with universal access methods for connecting to various internal systems. VPAM centralizes vendor access management through a single platform, enabling security teams to manage all vendors while maintaining visibility into their activities. The system eliminates the need for lengthy monitoring sessions while ensuring compliance and security requirements are met. The platform supports various access scenarios and integrates with existing infrastructure to provide monitored, secure connections for vendor representatives performing maintenance, support, or other authorized activities on internal systems.