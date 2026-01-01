Foresiet Foresiet Nexus Logo

Foresiet Foresiet Nexus

AI-driven 8-in-1 digital risk protection platform with threat intel

Attack Surface
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Foresiet Foresiet Nexus Description

Foresiet Nexus is an integrated digital risk protection platform that combines eight cybersecurity capabilities into a unified solution. The platform provides continuous monitoring and threat detection using AI-driven technologies, including Agentic AI for autonomous threat assessment and Copilot-driven defense mechanisms for assisted decision-making. The platform offers digital risk rating to assess organizational security posture, brand protection to monitor for reputation threats, and dark web monitoring to identify compromised data and credentials. It includes threat intelligence capabilities for tracking emerging threats, attack surface management for visibility into exposed assets, and third-party risk assessment for evaluating vendor security. Additional capabilities include anti-phishing software to detect and prevent phishing attacks, and compliance assessment tools to support regulatory requirements. The platform operates with 24x7x365 continuous monitoring and processes threat data in real-time. Foresiet Nexus serves multiple industries including information technology, BFSI, public sector, manufacturing, telecommunications, pharmaceuticals, energy and utilities, real estate, ecommerce, logistics, and transportation. The platform is designed as a SaaS solution with deployment capabilities across various organizational environments.

Foresiet Foresiet Nexus FAQ

Common questions about Foresiet Foresiet Nexus including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Foresiet Foresiet Nexus is AI-driven 8-in-1 digital risk protection platform with threat intel developed by Foresiet. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Attack Surface Mapping, Brand Protection.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →