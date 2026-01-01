Egress Egress Intelligent Email Security Description

Egress Intelligent Email Security is a cloud-based email security platform that integrates with Microsoft 365 to provide protection against inbound and outbound email threats. The platform uses contextual machine learning and social graph technologies to analyze user behavior, including who they share data with and the content they typically share. The solution addresses multiple threat vectors including advanced phishing attacks, business email compromise, supply chain compromise, ransomware, data loss from human error, and data exfiltration. It employs a zero-trust approach combined with AI models to detect anomalies in human behavior. The platform includes an adaptive security model that continuously assesses individual user risk through aggregated human risk scores. These scores are used to dynamically adjust security controls and provide automated, tailored protection for each user. Real-time contextual banners and prompts are delivered at the point of risk to provide continuous education through teachable moments. The product suite consists of multiple components: Egress Defend for inbound phishing protection, Egress Prevent for data loss prevention, Egress Protect for end-to-end email encryption, and Egress Security Center which provides visibility into high-risk areas with human risk scoring capabilities. The platform is designed to augment native Microsoft 365 security capabilities and can work alongside or replace secure email gateways.