Devo Devo Platform Description

Devo Platform is a security data platform that combines SIEM, SOAR, and UEBA capabilities into an integrated solution. The platform provides data ingestion from multiple sources without requiring data transformations, supporting various formats and data types. The system offers sub-second query speeds with always-hot data storage, enabling real-time analytics and streaming alerts. The platform includes AI-based attack tracing capabilities and provides access to community-based threat intelligence. The solution supports unlimited data ingestion and integrates with existing security ecosystems through a comprehensive API. It provides 100% data source coverage and allows organizations to combine data from multiple geographic locations while maintaining data residency requirements. The platform includes automated threat detection and incident response capabilities, with intelligent automation designed to support SOC decision-making. Query performance is maintained across large data volumes, with the architecture built for cloud-native SaaS deployment. Organizations can use the platform for threat hunting, security monitoring, and investigation workflows. The system provides data visualization and analytics capabilities for security teams to analyze patterns and identify threats across their environment.