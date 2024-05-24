DeviceAuthority KeyScaler Discovery Description

KeyScaler Discovery is a network scanning and assessment tool designed to provide visibility into unmanaged devices and nonhuman identities within enterprise networks. The tool scans IP ranges, subnets, and wildcard ranges to identify device characteristics, operating system information, and open ports across the network infrastructure. The product focuses on certificate health monitoring by identifying expired certificates and long-life certificates that may pose security risks. It generates automated reports in PDF format that document discovered assets, vulnerabilities, and certificate status information across different risk levels. KeyScaler Discovery includes customizable plugins that extend scanning capabilities to HTTP and HTTPS servers and other network configurations. The tool provides vulnerability discovery and remediation guidance through detailed reporting that helps organizations identify security gaps in their environment. The product is designed to support zero-trust security initiatives by providing complete visibility of devices and their behaviors on the network. Reports include actionable insights and step-by-step guidance for resolving identified network vulnerabilities. The tool is offered free for a limited time and targets IT teams seeking to assess and improve their device security posture and cyber resilience.