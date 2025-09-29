Delphos Labs 0 Free • 10 October 2025

Delphos Labs is a cybersecurity platform that provides AI-powered analysis of binary files and executables. The platform allows users to upload files through a web interface and receive natural language summaries of file contents, detailed component manifests, and security mitigation assessments. The tool analyzes various file types including executables, malware samples, and system binaries to extract technical information about their structure and behavior. Users can submit files via a public beta interface and receive comprehensive reports that break down the file's components and security characteristics. The platform generates automated reports that include file metadata, component analysis, and security posture evaluations. Sample analyses are available for common tools like curl, malware samples such as Conti ransomware, and network utilities like port scanners. Delphos Labs operates as a cloud-based service where submitted files are shared with the security community for research purposes. The platform is designed for security professionals, researchers, and analysts who need to understand the technical details and security implications of binary files and executables.