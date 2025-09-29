Delphos Labs is a cybersecurity platform that provides AI-powered analysis of binary files and executables. The platform allows users to upload files through a web interface and receive natural language summaries of file contents, detailed component manifests, and security mitigation assessments. The tool analyzes various file types including executables, malware samples, and system binaries to extract technical information about their structure and behavior. Users can submit files via a public beta interface and receive comprehensive reports that break down the file's components and security characteristics. The platform generates automated reports that include file metadata, component analysis, and security posture evaluations. Sample analyses are available for common tools like curl, malware samples such as Conti ransomware, and network utilities like port scanners. Delphos Labs operates as a cloud-based service where submitted files are shared with the security community for research purposes. The platform is designed for security professionals, researchers, and analysts who need to understand the technical details and security implications of binary files and executables.
FEATURES
EXPLORE BY TAGS
SIMILAR TOOLS
Valkyrie is a sophisticated file verdict system that enhances malware detection through behavioral analysis and extensive file feature examination.
Falcon Sandbox is a malware analysis framework that provides in-depth static and dynamic analysis of files, offering hybrid analysis, behavior indicators, and integrations with various security tools.
Joe Sandbox Community provides automated cloud-based malware analysis across multiple OS platforms.
An open source .NET deobfuscator and unpacker that restores packed and obfuscated assemblies by reversing various obfuscation techniques.
A sandbox for quickly sandboxing known or unknown families of Android Malware
CAPA is a static analysis tool that detects and reports capabilities in executable files across multiple formats, mapping findings to MITRE ATT&CK tactics and techniques.
PINNED
A cybersecurity platform that offers vulnerability scanning, Windows Defender and 3rd party AV management, and MFA compliance reporting, among other features.
Proton Pass is a cross-platform password manager that provides encrypted storage, password generation, and security monitoring features with integrated 2FA and dark web monitoring capabilities.
NordVPN is a commercial VPN service that encrypts internet connections and hides IP addresses through a global network of servers, featuring integrated threat protection and multi-device support.
Fractional CISO service that helps B2B companies implement security leadership to win enterprise deals, achieve compliance, and develop strategic security programs.