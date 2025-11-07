DBAppSecurity DAS Network Detection and Response
DBAppSecurity DAS Network Detection and Response
DBAppSecurity DAS Network Detection and Response Description
DAS Network Detection and Response (DAS-NDR) is a network detection and response system that combines traffic monitoring, malware detection, and threat analysis capabilities. The system captures and analyzes network traffic up to 100G in real-time using threat intelligence, machine learning, and semantic analysis techniques. The product detects security incidents across the APT attack chain and over 20 types of attacks, including mining, ransomware, botnets, data breaches, host compromises, and lateral movement attacks. It uses multi-dimensional correlation analysis, behavioral analysis, and log reporting to identify attack patterns from network data. DAS-NDR includes integrated sandbox capabilities for malicious file detection and analysis. The system performs bidirectional network traffic auditing with protocol parsing and risk behavior identification. It provides attack forensics capabilities that record threat sources, attack methods, processes, targets, and impacts. The product uses VPP (Vector Packet Processing) high-performance technology architecture for packet processing and protocol parsing. It leverages machine learning algorithms to score SQL and XSS behaviors and reduce false positives. The system includes over 12 million pieces of threat intelligence for identifying compromises, ransomware, and DDoS attacks. DAS-NDR supports automated incident response through API integration with security products and can send Reset packets for bypass blocking. The system provides visualization of threat situations, real-time alerting, and data storage for analysis.
