CyCognito CyCognito Platform Description

CyCognito Platform is an external attack surface management solution that provides discovery, testing, and remediation capabilities for exposed organizational assets. The platform uses attacker-like reconnaissance to automatically map organizational business structures and identify assets across the external attack surface. The platform performs active security testing including dynamic application security testing (DAST) for web applications across the full external attack surface. It runs multiple security tests using a multi-pass, multi-engine architecture to identify vulnerabilities and exposures. The testing includes payload-based active security testing for accuracy in vulnerability detection. CyCognito provides asset contextualization by identifying organizational owners and classifying assets to close knowledge gaps. The platform includes exploit intelligence capabilities that combine threat intelligence about in-the-wild activity with discovered gaps in the attack surface for risk prioritization. The solution offers flexible scanning cadences including daily, weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly options. It uses graph data modeling to map organizational attack surfaces and provides visualization of attack paths. The platform includes remediation acceleration features that send activity and evidence flows directly to remediation tools and teams. CyCognito is designed to scale for large global organizations and provides continuous monitoring and updates of the attack surface. The platform aims to reduce validation time from months to hours through automated workflows.