Clutch Non-Human Identity Security Platform

Non-human identity security platform for API keys, secrets, and tokens

IAM
Commercial
Clutch Non-Human Identity Security Platform provides security management for non-human identities including API keys, secrets, tokens, service accounts, and AI agents across cloud, SaaS, and on-premise environments. The platform extends zero trust principles to non-human identities. The platform addresses the security challenges associated with machine identities that authenticate and authorize automated processes, applications, and services. It focuses on securing credentials and access mechanisms used by non-human entities across distributed infrastructure. Clutch operates across multiple deployment environments including cloud platforms, software-as-a-service applications, and traditional on-premise infrastructure. The solution targets organizations managing large numbers of automated identities that require visibility, governance, and security controls. The platform is designed for security teams responsible for identity and access management, particularly those dealing with the proliferation of service accounts, API credentials, and other machine-to-machine authentication mechanisms in modern application architectures.

Clutch Non-Human Identity Security Platform is Non-human identity security platform for API keys, secrets, and tokens developed by Clutch. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Access Management, Cloud Security.

