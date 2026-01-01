Cato Cato SSE 360 Description

Cato SSE 360 is a Security Service Edge platform that converges multiple network security functions into a single cloud service. The platform includes Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Data Loss Prevention (DLP), and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) capabilities. The platform provides visibility and control over enterprise traffic including WAN, internet, and cloud applications. It is built on the Cato Single Pass Cloud Engine architecture and delivered through a global network of Points of Presence (PoPs), with each PoP positioned within 25 milliseconds of users and locations. Cato SSE 360 implements zero trust access principles, ensuring users only access authorized applications through least privilege access. The platform continuously monitors application traffic for anomalies, threats, attacks, and sensitive data loss. It inspects traffic across all ports and protocols. The solution addresses hybrid work environments by providing security and policy enforcement across all edges including users, locations, applications, and clouds. It operates as a cloud-native, as-a-service delivery model that eliminates the need for manual security infrastructure updates. When combined with Cato Edge SD-WAN, the platform provides a path to full SASE convergence. The platform includes a global private backbone with traffic acceleration and route optimization capabilities. It offers centralized management to reduce IT workload and complexity associated with maintaining multiple point solutions.