Cato Cato SSE 360 Logo

Cato Cato SSE 360

Cloud-based SSE platform with SWG, CASB, DLP, and ZTNA capabilities

Zero Trust
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Cato Cato SSE 360 Description

Cato SSE 360 is a Security Service Edge platform that converges multiple network security functions into a single cloud service. The platform includes Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Data Loss Prevention (DLP), and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) capabilities. The platform provides visibility and control over enterprise traffic including WAN, internet, and cloud applications. It is built on the Cato Single Pass Cloud Engine architecture and delivered through a global network of Points of Presence (PoPs), with each PoP positioned within 25 milliseconds of users and locations. Cato SSE 360 implements zero trust access principles, ensuring users only access authorized applications through least privilege access. The platform continuously monitors application traffic for anomalies, threats, attacks, and sensitive data loss. It inspects traffic across all ports and protocols. The solution addresses hybrid work environments by providing security and policy enforcement across all edges including users, locations, applications, and clouds. It operates as a cloud-native, as-a-service delivery model that eliminates the need for manual security infrastructure updates. When combined with Cato Edge SD-WAN, the platform provides a path to full SASE convergence. The platform includes a global private backbone with traffic acceleration and route optimization capabilities. It offers centralized management to reduce IT workload and complexity associated with maintaining multiple point solutions.

Cato Cato SSE 360 FAQ

Common questions about Cato Cato SSE 360 including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Cato Cato SSE 360 is Cloud-based SSE platform with SWG, CASB, DLP, and ZTNA capabilities developed by Cato Networks. It is a Zero Trust solution designed to help security teams with CASB, Cloud Native, Cloud Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →