AltV6 is a proxy service provider that offers three types of proxy solutions for web scraping and data collection activities. The service provides residential proxies sourced from genuine IP addresses, datacenter proxies for high-speed connections, and IPv6 proxies for scalable operations. Residential proxies offer anonymity through authentic IP addresses, while datacenter proxies focus on speed and reliability for high-volume tasks. The platform includes features such as rotating IP addresses, sticky sessions, API access, and global network coverage across multiple countries. Users can access the service through different pricing tiers based on bandwidth usage, with enterprise plans including dedicated account management and custom integrations. AltV6 supports various use cases including web scraping, data collection, and large-scale internet operations that require IP rotation and geographic distribution.
