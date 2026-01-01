Accops Accops BioAuth Description

Accops BioAuth is a biometric authentication server that provides fingerprint and facial recognition authentication capabilities. The product enables organizations to add biometric-based multi-factor authentication to corporate applications, PCs, and laptops without modifying application source code. The solution supports multiple fingerprint readers from various vendors and Microsoft Windows WinBIO. Organizations can choose between fingerprint and facial-based authentication methods. The facial authentication includes liveness detection algorithms to prevent bypass attempts using still images. BioAuth manages biometric data capturing, enrollment, identification, and authentication of users. The product includes maker-checker workflows for user onboarding authorization in complex organizational structures. Users can complete self-enrollment by following guided steps without IT assistance. The solution provides continual monitoring capabilities for work-from-home scenarios, checking for unauthorized persons at preset intervals through webcam monitoring. This addresses security concerns including shoulder surfing and identity impersonation. BioAuth generates searchable audit logs available in graphical and text formats for analytics and regulatory compliance purposes. The product can integrate with legacy applications, modern applications, and SaaS platforms that support Microsoft Active Directory or SAML protocol for authentication. It enables biometric-based logon to Microsoft Windows for both domain and workgroup users.