watchTowr Platform: External attack surface management with continuous security testing. built by watchTowr. Core capabilities include Continuous discovery of unknown assets, Real-time attack surface monitoring, Adversary Sight reconnaissance engine..

watchTowr Preemptive Exposure Management: Preemptive Exposure Management platform for continuous attack surface testing. built by watchTowr. Core capabilities include External attack surface discovery across IT infrastructure, SaaS, and cloud, Continuous automated security testing without agents, Proactive threat intelligence integration..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.