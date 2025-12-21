Anomali Attack Surface Management: External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vuln mgmt. built by Anomali. Core capabilities include External-facing asset discovery and inventory, Shadow IT detection, Continuous monitoring with on-demand and scheduled scans..

watchTowr Preemptive Exposure Management: Preemptive Exposure Management platform for continuous attack surface testing. built by watchTowr. Core capabilities include External attack surface discovery across IT infrastructure, SaaS, and cloud, Continuous automated security testing without agents, Proactive threat intelligence integration..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.