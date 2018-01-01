Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Assetnote ASM is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Assetnote. watchTowr Platform is a commercial external attack surface management tool by watchTowr. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling external infrastructure will get the most from Assetnote ASM because its hourly asset discovery actually catches exposures before your business units spin up new services, not weeks after. The platform covers ID.AM and DE.CM across NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you're building a real asset inventory while monitoring it continuously, and the exploit-based verification eliminates the noise that buries actionable findings in traditional scanners. Skip this if your organization lacks the headcount to operationalize a workflow-driven program; Assetnote's strength is enabling lean teams to prioritize, not giving you a dashboard to ignore.
External attack surface management platform with continuous asset discovery
External attack surface management with continuous security testing
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Common questions about comparing Assetnote ASM vs watchTowr Platform for your external attack surface management needs.
Assetnote ASM: External attack surface management platform with continuous asset discovery. built by Assetnote. Core capabilities include Hourly automated asset discovery and scanning, Asset enrichment and contextualization, Exploit-based vulnerability verification..
watchTowr Platform: External attack surface management with continuous security testing. built by watchTowr. Core capabilities include Continuous discovery of unknown assets, Real-time attack surface monitoring, Adversary Sight reconnaissance engine..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in real-time attack surface monitoring. Assetnote ASM differentiates with Hourly automated asset discovery and scanning, Asset enrichment and contextualization, Exploit-based vulnerability verification. watchTowr Platform differentiates with Continuous discovery of unknown assets, Adversary Sight reconnaissance engine, Continuous Assurance security testing engine.
Assetnote ASM is developed by Assetnote founded in 2018-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. watchTowr Platform is developed by watchTowr. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Assetnote ASM and watchTowr Platform serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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