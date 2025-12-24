Sysdig Cloud Detection & Response (CDR)

Mid-market and enterprise teams managing containers and Kubernetes clusters need Sysdig Cloud Detection & Response because its runtime visibility catches attacks that network and log-based detectors miss, especially identity-workload correlation that surfaces lateral movement before it spreads. The platform covers four core NIST CSF 2.0 functions across detection, analysis, and response, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and incident investigation through its Falco rules engine and automated kill chain visualization. Skip this if you're running primarily VMs without containerization or need CSPM and vulnerability management bundled in; Sysdig is detection-and-response focused, not compliance-posture.