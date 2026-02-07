Mid-market and enterprise security teams hunting for active exploitation in production will find ClearVector RuntimeVisibility's kernel-level eBPF sensor catches in-memory attacks and lateral movement that file-based detection misses, especially across cloud infrastructure. The platform prioritizes real-time streaming analysis over batch processing and explicitly maps to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, meaning you get anomaly detection and incident characterization without the delay that costs you minutes in active breach scenarios. Skip this if you need post-incident response automation; ClearVector stops at detection and mitigation planning, leaving remediation and recovery to your existing orchestration layer.

Varna

AWS security teams with limited budgets or flat headcount should start with Varna to detect anomalous CloudTrail activity without another tool subscription. Its free pricing and native Event Query Language approach mean you get detection logic you can actually read and modify in-house, which matters when your vendor support budget is zero. Skip this if you need response automation or visibility across multi-cloud environments; Varna is AWS-only and built for detection, not remediation.