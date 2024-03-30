AWS security teams with thin staffing will find immediate value in SyntheticSun's automated threat response; it collects and acts on security signals without requiring manual tuning or constant alert triage. The free pricing and serverless architecture mean you can deploy detection and response across your AWS environment without licensing friction or infrastructure overhead. Skip this if your threat model requires visibility outside AWS or if you need forensic-grade response workflows; SyntheticSun prioritizes speed and automation over detailed post-incident investigation.

Varna

AWS security teams with limited budgets or flat headcount should start with Varna to detect anomalous CloudTrail activity without another tool subscription. Its free pricing and native Event Query Language approach mean you get detection logic you can actually read and modify in-house, which matters when your vendor support budget is zero. Skip this if you need response automation or visibility across multi-cloud environments; Varna is AWS-only and built for detection, not remediation.