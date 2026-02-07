Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ClearVector RuntimeVisibility is a commercial cloud application detection and response tool by ClearVector. SyntheticSun is a free cloud application detection and response tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud application detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams hunting for active exploitation in production will find ClearVector RuntimeVisibility's kernel-level eBPF sensor catches in-memory attacks and lateral movement that file-based detection misses, especially across cloud infrastructure. The platform prioritizes real-time streaming analysis over batch processing and explicitly maps to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, meaning you get anomaly detection and incident characterization without the delay that costs you minutes in active breach scenarios. Skip this if you need post-incident response automation; ClearVector stops at detection and mitigation planning, leaving remediation and recovery to your existing orchestration layer.
AWS security teams with thin staffing will find immediate value in SyntheticSun's automated threat response; it collects and acts on security signals without requiring manual tuning or constant alert triage. The free pricing and serverless architecture mean you can deploy detection and response across your AWS environment without licensing friction or infrastructure overhead. Skip this if your threat model requires visibility outside AWS or if you need forensic-grade response workflows; SyntheticSun prioritizes speed and automation over detailed post-incident investigation.
Real-time runtime visibility platform for detecting active exploitation
A defense-in-depth security automation framework for AWS that combines threat intelligence, machine learning, and serverless technologies to prevent, detect, and respond to threats through automated security telemetry collection and analysis.
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Common questions about comparing ClearVector RuntimeVisibility vs SyntheticSun for your cloud application detection and response needs.
ClearVector RuntimeVisibility: Real-time runtime visibility platform for detecting active exploitation. built by ClearVector. Core capabilities include Real-time runtime execution monitoring, Kernel-level sensor with eBPF technology, Detection of interactive commands and in-memory attacks..
SyntheticSun: A defense-in-depth security automation framework for AWS that combines threat intelligence, machine learning, and serverless technologies to prevent, detect, and respond to threats through automated security telemetry collection and analysis..
Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ClearVector RuntimeVisibility and SyntheticSun serve similar Cloud Application Detection and Response use cases: both are Cloud Application Detection and Response tools, both cover Serverless, AWS. Key differences: ClearVector RuntimeVisibility is Commercial while SyntheticSun is Free, SyntheticSun is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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