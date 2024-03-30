AWS security teams with thin staffing will find immediate value in SyntheticSun's automated threat response; it collects and acts on security signals without requiring manual tuning or constant alert triage. The free pricing and serverless architecture mean you can deploy detection and response across your AWS environment without licensing friction or infrastructure overhead. Skip this if your threat model requires visibility outside AWS or if you need forensic-grade response workflows; SyntheticSun prioritizes speed and automation over detailed post-incident investigation.

Sysdig Cloud Detection & Response (CDR)

Mid-market and enterprise teams managing containers and Kubernetes clusters need Sysdig Cloud Detection & Response because its runtime visibility catches attacks that network and log-based detectors miss, especially identity-workload correlation that surfaces lateral movement before it spreads. The platform covers four core NIST CSF 2.0 functions across detection, analysis, and response, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and incident investigation through its Falco rules engine and automated kill chain visualization. Skip this if you're running primarily VMs without containerization or need CSPM and vulnerability management bundled in; Sysdig is detection-and-response focused, not compliance-posture.