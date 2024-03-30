Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
SyntheticSun is a free cloud application detection and response tool. Sysdig Cloud Detection & Response (CDR) is a commercial cloud application detection and response tool by Sysdig. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud application detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
AWS security teams with thin staffing will find immediate value in SyntheticSun's automated threat response; it collects and acts on security signals without requiring manual tuning or constant alert triage. The free pricing and serverless architecture mean you can deploy detection and response across your AWS environment without licensing friction or infrastructure overhead. Skip this if your threat model requires visibility outside AWS or if you need forensic-grade response workflows; SyntheticSun prioritizes speed and automation over detailed post-incident investigation.
Sysdig Cloud Detection & Response (CDR)
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing containers and Kubernetes clusters need Sysdig Cloud Detection & Response because its runtime visibility catches attacks that network and log-based detectors miss, especially identity-workload correlation that surfaces lateral movement before it spreads. The platform covers four core NIST CSF 2.0 functions across detection, analysis, and response, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and incident investigation through its Falco rules engine and automated kill chain visualization. Skip this if you're running primarily VMs without containerization or need CSPM and vulnerability management bundled in; Sysdig is detection-and-response focused, not compliance-posture.
A defense-in-depth security automation framework for AWS that combines threat intelligence, machine learning, and serverless technologies to prevent, detect, and respond to threats through automated security telemetry collection and analysis.
Real-time cloud threat detection, investigation, and response platform
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Common questions about comparing SyntheticSun vs Sysdig Cloud Detection & Response (CDR) for your cloud application detection and response needs.
SyntheticSun: A defense-in-depth security automation framework for AWS that combines threat intelligence, machine learning, and serverless technologies to prevent, detect, and respond to threats through automated security telemetry collection and analysis..
Sysdig Cloud Detection & Response (CDR): Real-time cloud threat detection, investigation, and response platform. built by Sysdig. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection across Linux and Windows servers, Container and Kubernetes security monitoring, Cloud logs and trails analysis..
Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
SyntheticSun and Sysdig Cloud Detection & Response (CDR) serve similar Cloud Application Detection and Response use cases: both are Cloud Application Detection and Response tools, both cover Serverless. Key differences: SyntheticSun is Free while Sysdig Cloud Detection & Response (CDR) is Commercial, SyntheticSun is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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