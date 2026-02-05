Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Surfshark VPN is a commercial vpn tool by surfshark. Wireguard is a free vpn tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and remote-first SMBs need Surfshark VPN for its unlimited simultaneous connections at a predictable monthly cost, eliminating per-seat licensing friction when you're scaling headcount across time zones. The 4,500+ server network across 100 countries means your team gets consistent performance whether they're in Singapore or São Paulo, and the no-logs architecture with Netherlands jurisdiction avoids Five Eyes data sharing obligations. Skip this if your organization requires centralized device management and conditional access policies; Surfshark lacks the admin controls that mid-market IT teams depend on to enforce VPN-use policies at scale.
Teams building zero-trust networks or running remote-first operations will get the most from WireGuard because it's lightweight enough to run on embedded devices and phones without the bloat that kills adoption rates in traditional VPN stacks. The protocol uses only 4,000 lines of code versus 100,000+ for OpenVPN, which means fewer surfaces for cryptographic implementation errors and faster security audits. Skip this if you need centralized user management, conditional access policies, or support for legacy authentication schemes; WireGuard assumes you'll handle those layers separately.
VPN service for secure internet access and privacy protection while traveling
Fast, simple, and secure VPN that uses cutting-edge cryptography
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Common questions about comparing Surfshark VPN vs Wireguard for your vpn needs.
Surfshark VPN: VPN service for secure internet access and privacy protection while traveling. built by surfshark. Core capabilities include 4,500+ VPN servers across 100 countries, Unlimited simultaneous device connections, Connection encryption for data protection..
Wireguard: Fast, simple, and secure VPN that uses cutting-edge cryptography..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Surfshark VPN and Wireguard serve similar VPN use cases: both are VPN tools, both cover Encryption. Key differences: Surfshark VPN is Commercial while Wireguard is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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