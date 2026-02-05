Startups and remote-first SMBs need Surfshark VPN for its unlimited simultaneous connections at a predictable monthly cost, eliminating per-seat licensing friction when you're scaling headcount across time zones. The 4,500+ server network across 100 countries means your team gets consistent performance whether they're in Singapore or São Paulo, and the no-logs architecture with Netherlands jurisdiction avoids Five Eyes data sharing obligations. Skip this if your organization requires centralized device management and conditional access policies; Surfshark lacks the admin controls that mid-market IT teams depend on to enforce VPN-use policies at scale.

Wireguard

Teams building zero-trust networks or running remote-first operations will get the most from WireGuard because it's lightweight enough to run on embedded devices and phones without the bloat that kills adoption rates in traditional VPN stacks. The protocol uses only 4,000 lines of code versus 100,000+ for OpenVPN, which means fewer surfaces for cryptographic implementation errors and faster security audits. Skip this if you need centralized user management, conditional access policies, or support for legacy authentication schemes; WireGuard assumes you'll handle those layers separately.