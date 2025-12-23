Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying hybrid infrastructure need the Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access for its device-identity validation and multi-layer access control, which stops compromised endpoints from reaching sensitive applications even after authentication succeeds. The platform supports up to 256 customizable virtual portals with resource-specific policies and runs on hardware or virtual appliances, giving you granular segmentation without redesigning your network. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting lateral movement post-breach; Array locks down the access gate effectively but doesn't monitor what happens after users connect.

Wireguard

Teams building zero-trust networks or running remote-first operations will get the most from WireGuard because it's lightweight enough to run on embedded devices and phones without the bloat that kills adoption rates in traditional VPN stacks. The protocol uses only 4,000 lines of code versus 100,000+ for OpenVPN, which means fewer surfaces for cryptographic implementation errors and faster security audits. Skip this if you need centralized user management, conditional access policies, or support for legacy authentication schemes; WireGuard assumes you'll handle those layers separately.