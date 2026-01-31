Wireguard

Teams building zero-trust networks or running remote-first operations will get the most from WireGuard because it's lightweight enough to run on embedded devices and phones without the bloat that kills adoption rates in traditional VPN stacks. The protocol uses only 4,000 lines of code versus 100,000+ for OpenVPN, which means fewer surfaces for cryptographic implementation errors and faster security audits. Skip this if you need centralized user management, conditional access policies, or support for legacy authentication schemes; WireGuard assumes you'll handle those layers separately.