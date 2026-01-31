AVG Secure VPN: VPN service for encrypting internet traffic and accessing geo-restricted content. built by AVG. Core capabilities include 256-bit AES encryption, Access to 100+ server locations, Support for up to 10 simultaneous device connections..

Surfshark VPN: VPN service for secure internet access and privacy protection while traveling. built by surfshark. Core capabilities include 4,500+ VPN servers across 100 countries, Unlimited simultaneous device connections, Connection encryption for data protection..

Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.