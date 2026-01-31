Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AVG Secure VPN is a commercial vpn tool by AVG. Surfshark VPN is a commercial vpn tool by surfshark. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and remote-first SMBs need Surfshark VPN for its unlimited simultaneous connections at a predictable monthly cost, eliminating per-seat licensing friction when you're scaling headcount across time zones. The 4,500+ server network across 100 countries means your team gets consistent performance whether they're in Singapore or São Paulo, and the no-logs architecture with Netherlands jurisdiction avoids Five Eyes data sharing obligations. Skip this if your organization requires centralized device management and conditional access policies; Surfshark lacks the admin controls that mid-market IT teams depend on to enforce VPN-use policies at scale.
VPN service for encrypting internet traffic and accessing geo-restricted content
VPN service for secure internet access and privacy protection while traveling
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Common questions about comparing AVG Secure VPN vs Surfshark VPN for your vpn needs.
AVG Secure VPN: VPN service for encrypting internet traffic and accessing geo-restricted content. built by AVG. Core capabilities include 256-bit AES encryption, Access to 100+ server locations, Support for up to 10 simultaneous device connections..
Surfshark VPN: VPN service for secure internet access and privacy protection while traveling. built by surfshark. Core capabilities include 4,500+ VPN servers across 100 countries, Unlimited simultaneous device connections, Connection encryption for data protection..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AVG Secure VPN differentiates with 256-bit AES encryption, Access to 100+ server locations, Support for up to 10 simultaneous device connections. Surfshark VPN differentiates with 4,500+ VPN servers across 100 countries, Unlimited simultaneous device connections, Connection encryption for data protection.
AVG Secure VPN is developed by AVG. Surfshark VPN is developed by surfshark. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AVG Secure VPN and Surfshark VPN serve similar VPN use cases: both are VPN tools, both cover Encryption. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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