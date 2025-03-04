Standss SendGuard for Outlook is a commercial email dlp tool by Standss (South Pacific) Limited. VIPRE SafeSend is a commercial email dlp tool by Vipre. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email dlp fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security and compliance teams managing Outlook environments need accidental send prevention that actually works, and SendGuard for Outlook delivers it through pre-send recipient confirmation and reply-all blocking rather than post-incident recovery. The tool logs compliance events for GDPR, HIPAA, GLBA, CCPA, and PIPEDA, covering the regulatory posture most mid-market and enterprise organizations require. Skip this if you need DLP that catches policy violations before send; SendGuard focuses on human error and user awareness (NIST PR.AT) rather than content inspection, so buyers looking for data classification and sensitive data detection should evaluate purpose-built DLP solutions first.
SMB and mid-market teams drowning in accidental data leaks will find real value in VIPRE SafeSend's pre-send email controls; it stops misaddressed messages and PII exfiltration at the Outlook layer where the damage happens. The tool covers NIST PR.DS and PR.AA through content scanning, custom DLP rules, and centralized Group Policy management across Windows environments. Skip this if your organization runs non-Outlook mail clients or needs advanced recovery and forensics capabilities; SafeSend prevents the mistake but doesn't help you clean it up afterward.
Outlook add-in for email DLP, compliance, and accidental send prevention
Outlook add-in preventing misaddressed emails & data leakage via pre-send checks
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Common questions about comparing Standss SendGuard for Outlook vs VIPRE SafeSend for your email dlp needs.
Standss SendGuard for Outlook: Outlook add-in for email DLP, compliance, and accidental send prevention. built by Standss (South Pacific) Limited. headquartered in Fiji. Core capabilities include Pre-send confirmation prompts for recipients and attachments, External domain highlighting, Reply All confirmation and blocking..
VIPRE SafeSend: Outlook add-in preventing misaddressed emails & data leakage via pre-send checks. built by Vipre. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include External recipient and attachment confirmation before email send, Email content and attachment scanning for PII and sensitive data, Custom DLP rule creation with keywords and regular expressions..
Both serve the Email DLP market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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