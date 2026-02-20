689Cloud SecureMail is a commercial email dlp tool by 689Cloud. VIPRE SafeSend is a commercial email dlp tool by Vipre. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email dlp fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMBs and mid-market teams handling sensitive file attachments over Gmail or Outlook will find 689Cloud SecureMail's link-based IRM approach cuts through the complexity of traditional DLP; you get granular controls (view-only mode, revocation, watermarking, print blocking) without heavy infrastructure. The tool covers PR.DS and PR.AA under NIST CSF 2.0, meaning access and data handling are actually enforced at the file level, not just the gateway. Skip this if your org needs on-premises deployment or integrated secure collaboration; 689Cloud is attachment-centric, not a replacement for teams platforms.
SMB and mid-market teams drowning in accidental data leaks will find real value in VIPRE SafeSend's pre-send email controls; it stops misaddressed messages and PII exfiltration at the Outlook layer where the damage happens. The tool covers NIST PR.DS and PR.AA through content scanning, custom DLP rules, and centralized Group Policy management across Windows environments. Skip this if your organization runs non-Outlook mail clients or needs advanced recovery and forensics capabilities; SafeSend prevents the mistake but doesn't help you clean it up afterward.
Gmail & Outlook add-in securing email attachments via IRM technology.
Outlook add-in preventing misaddressed emails & data leakage via pre-send checks
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Common questions about comparing 689Cloud SecureMail vs VIPRE SafeSend for your email dlp needs.
689Cloud SecureMail: Gmail & Outlook add-in securing email attachments via IRM technology. built by 689Cloud. headquartered in Vietnam. Core capabilities include IRM-based email attachment protection via secure links, View-only and downloadable access modes, Remote access revocation for downloaded files..
VIPRE SafeSend: Outlook add-in preventing misaddressed emails & data leakage via pre-send checks. built by Vipre. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include External recipient and attachment confirmation before email send, Email content and attachment scanning for PII and sensitive data, Custom DLP rule creation with keywords and regular expressions..
Both serve the Email DLP market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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