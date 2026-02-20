689Cloud SecureMail: Gmail & Outlook add-in securing email attachments via IRM technology. built by 689Cloud. headquartered in Vietnam. Core capabilities include IRM-based email attachment protection via secure links, View-only and downloadable access modes, Remote access revocation for downloaded files..

VIPRE SafeSend: Outlook add-in preventing misaddressed emails & data leakage via pre-send checks. built by Vipre. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include External recipient and attachment confirmation before email send, Email content and attachment scanning for PII and sensitive data, Custom DLP rule creation with keywords and regular expressions..

Both serve the Email DLP market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.