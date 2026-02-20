ShadowDragon Horizon Monitor: Continuous OSINT monitoring platform tracking identities, keywords & topics. built by ShadowDragon. Core capabilities include Automated continuous OSINT monitoring without repeated manual searches, Monitoring via identities, keywords, phrases, or investigative themes, Configurable alerts filtered by relevance and investigative priority..

StealthMole Telegram Tracker: OSINT tool for investigating cybercrime activity on Telegram. built by StealthMole. Core capabilities include Privacy-preserved Telegram OSINT for investigations, Advanced search and filtering with keywords and search operators, Coverage of public and private Telegram groups, channels, and chat logs..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.