ACID Technologies: Dark web monitoring & digital identity protection with real-time threat alerts. built by ACID Technologies. Core capabilities include 24/7/365 dark web, deep web, and surface web monitoring, Tailored per-client keyword monitoring with multi-language support and Regex, AI-powered robot clusters and avatar injection for threat detection..

StealthMole Telegram Tracker: OSINT tool for investigating cybercrime activity on Telegram. built by StealthMole. Core capabilities include Privacy-preserved Telegram OSINT for investigations, Advanced search and filtering with keywords and search operators, Coverage of public and private Telegram groups, channels, and chat logs..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.