Semgrep Code: SAST solution that scans 30+ languages to find and fix code vulnerabilities. built by Semgrep. Core capabilities include 900+ high-confidence Pro rules for security vulnerability detection, AI-powered auto-triage using GPT-4 to identify false positives, Automated code fix generation with contextual explanations..

Snyk Code: AI-powered SAST tool that finds and auto-fixes code vulnerabilities in real-time. built by Snyk. Core capabilities include Real-time SAST scanning in IDEs and pull requests with build-free analysis, AI-powered automatic vulnerability remediation with pre-validated fixes (80% accuracy), One-click fix application through Snyk Agent Fix..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.