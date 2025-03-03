Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Semgrep Code is a commercial static application security testing tool by Semgrep. Snyk Code is a commercial static application security testing tool by Snyk. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code across 30+ languages need Semgrep Code because it catches vulnerabilities in pull requests before merge, not in staging; the AI-powered triage cuts false positives by filtering GPT-4 findings through 900+ high-confidence rules, so developers actually fix real issues instead of ignoring alerts. Scans complete in under five minutes with native GitHub and GitLab integration, meaning security checks won't become a bottleneck in your CI/CD. Skip this if your primary concern is runtime or infrastructure risk; Semgrep Code prioritizes the ID.RA and PR.PS phases where developers can still act, not post-deployment detection.
Development teams embedding security into pull requests will get immediate value from Snyk Code's AI-powered fixes that actually apply without breaking builds; the 80% accuracy on auto-remediation means developers spend less time reading vulnerability explanations and more time shipping. Real-time IDE scanning across 90% of LLM libraries catches supply chain risk before code review, and the self-hosted AI engine eliminates the privacy concerns that typically block adoption at regulated enterprises. Skip this if your primary concern is runtime detection or you need deep CSPM coverage; Snyk Code is deliberately focused on the left-shift problem of catching vulnerable code early, not monitoring what's already deployed.
SAST solution that scans 30+ languages to find and fix code vulnerabilities
AI-powered SAST tool that finds and auto-fixes code vulnerabilities in real-time
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Common questions about comparing Semgrep Code vs Snyk Code for your static application security testing needs.
Semgrep Code: SAST solution that scans 30+ languages to find and fix code vulnerabilities. built by Semgrep. Core capabilities include 900+ high-confidence Pro rules for security vulnerability detection, AI-powered auto-triage using GPT-4 to identify false positives, Automated code fix generation with contextual explanations..
Snyk Code: AI-powered SAST tool that finds and auto-fixes code vulnerabilities in real-time. built by Snyk. Core capabilities include Real-time SAST scanning in IDEs and pull requests with build-free analysis, AI-powered automatic vulnerability remediation with pre-validated fixes (80% accuracy), One-click fix application through Snyk Agent Fix..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Semgrep Code differentiates with 900+ high-confidence Pro rules for security vulnerability detection, AI-powered auto-triage using GPT-4 to identify false positives, Automated code fix generation with contextual explanations. Snyk Code differentiates with Real-time SAST scanning in IDEs and pull requests with build-free analysis, AI-powered automatic vulnerability remediation with pre-validated fixes (80% accuracy), One-click fix application through Snyk Agent Fix.
Semgrep Code is developed by Semgrep. Snyk Code is developed by Snyk. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Semgrep Code integrates with Jira, Slack, Bitbucket, CircleCI, Jenkins and 3 more. Snyk Code integrates with GitHub, Google OAuth, Jira, Popular IDEs, CI/CD tools and 2 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Semgrep Code and Snyk Code serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Sast, DEVSECOPS, Source Code Analysis. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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