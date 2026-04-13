Adronite: AI-powered secure code platform for vulnerability detection & codebase analysis. built by Adronite. Core capabilities include AI-powered vulnerability and risk detection, Natural language codebase querying, Interactive architecture maps and graph visualization..

Snyk Code: AI-powered SAST tool that finds and auto-fixes code vulnerabilities in real-time. built by Snyk. Core capabilities include Real-time SAST scanning in IDEs and pull requests with build-free analysis, AI-powered automatic vulnerability remediation with pre-validated fixes (80% accuracy), One-click fix application through Snyk Agent Fix..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.