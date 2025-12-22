Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido AI Code Review is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Semgrep Code is a commercial static application security testing tool by Semgrep. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code at startup and SMB velocity will get immediate value from Aikido AI Code Review because its AI-generated PR comments catch logic bugs and performance issues before merge, compressing what would take a human reviewer 15 minutes into seconds. The tool covers NIST ID.IM (improvement processes) by making code quality feedback systematic and repeatable across your codebase, which matters more than detection scores when you're resource-constrained. Skip this if you need deep security-specific vulnerability scanning; Aikido is a code quality accelerant, not a replacement for SAST tools that hunt injection flaws and cryptographic weaknesses.
Development teams shipping code across 30+ languages need Semgrep Code because it catches vulnerabilities in pull requests before merge, not in staging; the AI-powered triage cuts false positives by filtering GPT-4 findings through 900+ high-confidence rules, so developers actually fix real issues instead of ignoring alerts. Scans complete in under five minutes with native GitHub and GitLab integration, meaning security checks won't become a bottleneck in your CI/CD. Skip this if your primary concern is runtime or infrastructure risk; Semgrep Code prioritizes the ID.RA and PR.PS phases where developers can still act, not post-deployment detection.
AI-powered code review tool providing automated PR feedback and quality analysis
SAST solution that scans 30+ languages to find and fix code vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing Aikido AI Code Review vs Semgrep Code for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido AI Code Review: AI-powered code review tool providing automated PR feedback and quality analysis. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Automated PR code review with AI-generated comments, Detection of logic bugs and incorrect conditional checks, Performance issue identification including inefficient patterns..
Semgrep Code: SAST solution that scans 30+ languages to find and fix code vulnerabilities. built by Semgrep. Core capabilities include 900+ high-confidence Pro rules for security vulnerability detection, AI-powered auto-triage using GPT-4 to identify false positives, Automated code fix generation with contextual explanations..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido AI Code Review differentiates with Automated PR code review with AI-generated comments, Detection of logic bugs and incorrect conditional checks, Performance issue identification including inefficient patterns. Semgrep Code differentiates with 900+ high-confidence Pro rules for security vulnerability detection, AI-powered auto-triage using GPT-4 to identify false positives, Automated code fix generation with contextual explanations.
Aikido AI Code Review is developed by Aikido Security. Semgrep Code is developed by Semgrep. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido AI Code Review integrates with Azure DevOps. Semgrep Code integrates with Jira, Slack, Bitbucket, CircleCI, Jenkins and 3 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido AI Code Review and Semgrep Code serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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