Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Searchlight Cyber Cerberus is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Searchlight Cyber. Searchlight Cyber Stealth Browser is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Searchlight Cyber. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams hunting ransomware actors and extortion threats will get the most from Searchlight Cyber Cerberus; its 15+ years of dark web history and ransomware-specific intelligence tracking let you map threat actor behavior and negotiation patterns before incidents land on your network. The combination of stealth Tor/I2P access, username pivoting, and AI-powered conversation summarization maps directly to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE functions, giving you detection and analysis capabilities most threat intel platforms skip. Skip this if your priority is surface web monitoring or you need integration with existing SOAR workflows; Cerberus is built for deep, manual investigation by teams with dedicated threat intelligence staff.
Searchlight Cyber Stealth Browser
Enterprise threat hunters and incident response teams investigating ransomware operations need Searchlight Cyber Stealth Browser because it isolates dark web reconnaissance from your production network without leaving forensic traces. The virtual machine architecture with Tor and I2P access maps directly to NIST DE.AE (Adverse Event Analysis), letting you track threat actor communications and leak sites without exposing your infrastructure or attribution. Skip this if your team lacks the operational discipline to run disconnected investigations or if you need post-compromise forensics across your own systems; this tool is purpose-built for one job, not a platform.
Cerberus: Searchlight Cyber's dark web investigation tool
Virtual machine for secure, anonymous dark web investigation via Tor and I2P
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Common questions about comparing Searchlight Cyber Cerberus vs Searchlight Cyber Stealth Browser for your digital risk protection needs.
Searchlight Cyber Cerberus: Cerberus: Searchlight Cyber's dark web investigation tool. built by Searchlight Cyber. Core capabilities include Comprehensive dark web database with 15+ years of historic data, Stealth Browser for anonymous Tor and I2P access, Ransomware intelligence tracking and insights..
Searchlight Cyber Stealth Browser: Virtual machine for secure, anonymous dark web investigation via Tor and I2P. built by Searchlight Cyber. Core capabilities include Virtual machine for dark web access, Tor network access, I2P network access..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Searchlight Cyber Cerberus differentiates with Comprehensive dark web database with 15+ years of historic data, Stealth Browser for anonymous Tor and I2P access, Ransomware intelligence tracking and insights. Searchlight Cyber Stealth Browser differentiates with Virtual machine for dark web access, Tor network access, I2P network access.
Searchlight Cyber Cerberus is developed by Searchlight Cyber founded in 2017-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Searchlight Cyber Stealth Browser is developed by Searchlight Cyber founded in 2017-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Searchlight Cyber Cerberus and Searchlight Cyber Stealth Browser serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Anonymity, Investigation, Ransomware. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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