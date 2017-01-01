AdverseMonitor: Dark web monitoring platform alerting orgs to threats on forums, leak sites & Telegram. built by AdverseMonitor. Core capabilities include Real-time dark web monitoring across forums, Telegram channels, and ransomware leak sites, Custom alert profiles based on domains, company names, executives, or keywords, Multi-channel alert delivery via email, Slack, Microsoft Teams, and PWA..

Searchlight Cyber Stealth Browser: Virtual machine for secure, anonymous dark web investigation via Tor and I2P. built by Searchlight Cyber. Core capabilities include Virtual machine for dark web access, Tor network access, I2P network access..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.