AIL Framework: AIL Framework is a modular system for analyzing and detecting information leaks from unstructured data sources, with capabilities for data extraction, correlation, and integration with threat intelligence platforms..

Searchlight Cyber Cerberus: Cerberus: Searchlight Cyber's dark web investigation tool. built by Searchlight Cyber. Core capabilities include Comprehensive dark web database with 15+ years of historic data, Stealth Browser for anonymous Tor and I2P access, Ransomware intelligence tracking and insights..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.