Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Saviynt Privileged Access Management is a commercial privileged access management tool by Saviynt. Silverfort Privileged Access Security is a commercial privileged access management tool by Silverfort. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best privileged access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Saviynt Privileged Access Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in standing privileges across hybrid infrastructure should start with Saviynt Privileged Access Management because its zero standing privilege model with just-in-time access actually reduces the attack surface instead of just monitoring it. The platform covers both human and non-human identities across multi-cloud environments, which matters because most PAM tools still treat service accounts as an afterthought. Skip this if your organization hasn't mapped privileged accounts yet or lacks the governance discipline to enforce approval workflows; Saviynt amplifies a mature access control practice rather than building one from scratch.
Silverfort Privileged Access Security
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged service accounts and shadow admins should pick Silverfort Privileged Access Security for its agentless discovery that actually finds what you've forgotten exists, then enforces least privilege without requiring vault infrastructure or proxy deployment. The platform maps directly to NIST PR.AA and ID.AM controls, and its inline validation of access requests means you're blocking violations in real time, not auditing them later. Skip this if your privileged access problem is mostly about managing a handful of documented admin accounts; Silverfort's value multiplies with environmental complexity and account sprawl.
PAM solution with zero standing privilege and just-in-time access controls
Privileged access security platform for discovery, classification & protection
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Common questions about comparing Saviynt Privileged Access Management vs Silverfort Privileged Access Security for your privileged access management needs.
Saviynt Privileged Access Management: PAM solution with zero standing privilege and just-in-time access controls. built by Saviynt. Core capabilities include Zero standing privilege with just-in-time access, Privileged access discovery and monitoring, Centralized credential vaulting..
Silverfort Privileged Access Security: Privileged access security platform for discovery, classification & protection. built by Silverfort. Core capabilities include Automated discovery and classification of privileged accounts, Continuous identification based on authentication activity, Virtual fencing to restrict access by source, protocol, or destination..
Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Saviynt Privileged Access Management differentiates with Zero standing privilege with just-in-time access, Privileged access discovery and monitoring, Centralized credential vaulting. Silverfort Privileged Access Security differentiates with Automated discovery and classification of privileged accounts, Continuous identification based on authentication activity, Virtual fencing to restrict access by source, protocol, or destination.
Saviynt Privileged Access Management is developed by Saviynt. Silverfort Privileged Access Security is developed by Silverfort. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Saviynt Privileged Access Management and Silverfort Privileged Access Security serve similar Privileged Access Management use cases: both are Privileged Access Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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