Saviynt Privileged Access Management: PAM solution with zero standing privilege and just-in-time access controls. built by Saviynt. Core capabilities include Zero standing privilege with just-in-time access, Privileged access discovery and monitoring, Centralized credential vaulting..

Silverfort Privileged Access Security: Privileged access security platform for discovery, classification & protection. built by Silverfort. Core capabilities include Automated discovery and classification of privileged accounts, Continuous identification based on authentication activity, Virtual fencing to restrict access by source, protocol, or destination..

Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.