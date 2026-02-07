Andromeda Smart Just-in-Time Access: AI-powered just-in-time access automation with risk and behavioral analysis. built by Andromeda Security. Core capabilities include AI-automated access request approvals based on risk analysis, Dynamic risk and behavioral analysis for access decisions, Just-in-time access provisioning and deprovisioning..

Saviynt Privileged Access Management: PAM solution with zero standing privilege and just-in-time access controls. built by Saviynt. Core capabilities include Zero standing privilege with just-in-time access, Privileged access discovery and monitoring, Centralized credential vaulting..

Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.