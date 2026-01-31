Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access is a commercial privileged access management tool by Akeyless Security. Saviynt Privileged Access Management is a commercial privileged access management tool by Saviynt. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best privileged access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing infrastructure across multiple cloud providers or hybrid environments should choose Akeyless Secure Remote Access to eliminate standing credentials entirely, replacing them with identity-driven just-in-time access tied directly to your SSO. The secretless architecture maps cleanly to NIST PR.AA controls by design, removing the attack surface that traditional PAM tools still carry. Skip this if your infrastructure is entirely on-premises and air-gapped; the cloud-native architecture assumes identity provider integration as your primary authentication mechanism.
Saviynt Privileged Access Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in standing privileges across hybrid infrastructure should start with Saviynt Privileged Access Management because its zero standing privilege model with just-in-time access actually reduces the attack surface instead of just monitoring it. The platform covers both human and non-human identities across multi-cloud environments, which matters because most PAM tools still treat service accounts as an afterthought. Skip this if your organization hasn't mapped privileged accounts yet or lacks the governance discipline to enforce approval workflows; Saviynt amplifies a mature access control practice rather than building one from scratch.
Provides secretless remote access to infrastructure with Zero Trust controls
PAM solution with zero standing privilege and just-in-time access controls
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless Secure Remote Access vs Saviynt Privileged Access Management for your privileged access management needs.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access: Provides secretless remote access to infrastructure with Zero Trust controls. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Just-in-Time access provisioning, Identity provider integration for authentication, Zero Trust access with no standing privileges..
Saviynt Privileged Access Management: PAM solution with zero standing privilege and just-in-time access controls. built by Saviynt. Core capabilities include Zero standing privilege with just-in-time access, Privileged access discovery and monitoring, Centralized credential vaulting..
Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access differentiates with Just-in-Time access provisioning, Identity provider integration for authentication, Zero Trust access with no standing privileges. Saviynt Privileged Access Management differentiates with Zero standing privilege with just-in-time access, Privileged access discovery and monitoring, Centralized credential vaulting.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access is developed by Akeyless Security. Saviynt Privileged Access Management is developed by Saviynt. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access and Saviynt Privileged Access Management serve similar Privileged Access Management use cases: both are Privileged Access Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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