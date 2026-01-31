Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access is a commercial privileged access management tool by Akeyless Security. Silverfort Privileged Access Security is a commercial privileged access management tool by Silverfort. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best privileged access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing infrastructure across multiple cloud providers or hybrid environments should choose Akeyless Secure Remote Access to eliminate standing credentials entirely, replacing them with identity-driven just-in-time access tied directly to your SSO. The secretless architecture maps cleanly to NIST PR.AA controls by design, removing the attack surface that traditional PAM tools still carry. Skip this if your infrastructure is entirely on-premises and air-gapped; the cloud-native architecture assumes identity provider integration as your primary authentication mechanism.
Silverfort Privileged Access Security
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged service accounts and shadow admins should pick Silverfort Privileged Access Security for its agentless discovery that actually finds what you've forgotten exists, then enforces least privilege without requiring vault infrastructure or proxy deployment. The platform maps directly to NIST PR.AA and ID.AM controls, and its inline validation of access requests means you're blocking violations in real time, not auditing them later. Skip this if your privileged access problem is mostly about managing a handful of documented admin accounts; Silverfort's value multiplies with environmental complexity and account sprawl.
Provides secretless remote access to infrastructure with Zero Trust controls
Privileged access security platform for discovery, classification & protection
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless Secure Remote Access vs Silverfort Privileged Access Security for your privileged access management needs.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access: Provides secretless remote access to infrastructure with Zero Trust controls. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Just-in-Time access provisioning, Identity provider integration for authentication, Zero Trust access with no standing privileges..
Silverfort Privileged Access Security: Privileged access security platform for discovery, classification & protection. built by Silverfort. Core capabilities include Automated discovery and classification of privileged accounts, Continuous identification based on authentication activity, Virtual fencing to restrict access by source, protocol, or destination..
Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access differentiates with Just-in-Time access provisioning, Identity provider integration for authentication, Zero Trust access with no standing privileges. Silverfort Privileged Access Security differentiates with Automated discovery and classification of privileged accounts, Continuous identification based on authentication activity, Virtual fencing to restrict access by source, protocol, or destination.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access is developed by Akeyless Security. Silverfort Privileged Access Security is developed by Silverfort. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access and Silverfort Privileged Access Security serve similar Privileged Access Management use cases: both are Privileged Access Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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