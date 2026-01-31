Akeyless Secure Remote Access: Provides secretless remote access to infrastructure with Zero Trust controls. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Just-in-Time access provisioning, Identity provider integration for authentication, Zero Trust access with no standing privileges..

Silverfort Privileged Access Security: Privileged access security platform for discovery, classification & protection. built by Silverfort. Core capabilities include Automated discovery and classification of privileged accounts, Continuous identification based on authentication activity, Virtual fencing to restrict access by source, protocol, or destination..

Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.