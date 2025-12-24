42Crunch API Audit: API security audit tool for OpenAPI contracts with 300+ security checks. built by 42Crunch. Core capabilities include 300+ automated security checks on OpenAPI definitions, Three-tier audit covering OAS compliance, security definitions, and data quality, Instant security scoring and prioritization..

SecureLayer7 BugDazz API Security Scanner: API security scanner for automated vulnerability detection in CI/CD pipelines. built by SecureLayer7. Core capabilities include Automated API vulnerability scanning, OWASP API Top 10 coverage, CI/CD pipeline integration..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.