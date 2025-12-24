Teams protecting microservices architectures should pick 42Crunch API Protection for its positive security model that enforces OpenAPI contracts at runtime, catching malformed requests before they reach application code. The tool covers all ten OWASP API vulnerabilities natively and deploys directly from CI/CD pipelines into containers and API gateways without requiring code changes. Skip this if you need a broader API management platform; 42Crunch is purpose-built for threat prevention, not governance or monetization.

SecureLayer7 BugDazz API Security Scanner

Development teams shipping APIs into CI/CD pipelines need automated scanning that actually blocks broken auth and access control before merge, not after deployment; BugDazz catches both through native pipeline integration and authentication testing that rivals manual penetration work. The tool covers all ten OWASP API risks and maps to NIST ID.RA and PR.AA controls, which matters if you're auditing API risk posture for compliance. Skip this if you're looking for runtime API traffic analysis or threat prevention; BugDazz is scanner-first, not a WAF or observability layer.