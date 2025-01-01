AI Security Gateway™: OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance. built by AI Security Gateway. Core capabilities include 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking..

Protect AI Layer: Runtime security platform for AI apps with threat detection and monitoring. built by Protect AI. Core capabilities include Automatic AI application discovery using eBPF monitoring, 27 turnkey security policies based on 15 security scanners, End-to-end monitoring of AI interactions including tool calls and function calls..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.