Protecht Enterprise Risk Management: Enterprise risk management platform for risk, compliance, and audit management. built by Protecht. Core capabilities include Risk assessments and controls management, Key risk indicators (KRI) monitoring, Compliance incident management..

Scrut Automation: GRC automation platform for compliance, risk, and security control management. built by Scrut. Core capabilities include Unified control framework with 60+ prebuilt security frameworks, Real-time compliance and risk dashboards with visual analytics, Automated testing across cloud and security tools..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.