Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM® is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by Acuity Risk Management. Scrut Automation is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by Scrut. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best governance risk and compliance platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Acuity Risk Management STREAM®
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in compliance checkbox work should seriously consider Acuity Risk Management STREAM® because it actually automates evidence collection across 50+ frameworks instead of just templating them. The platform covers 8 of 8 NIST CSF 2.0 Govern function areas, including the often-neglected supply chain risk management piece, and its continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations means you stop running manual audit prep sprints every quarter. Skip this if your organization has zero appetite for configuration work; the no-code flexibility that makes STREAM adaptable to your specific regulatory mix requires someone to actually do that adaptation.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in compliance questionnaires and fragmented control evidence will move fastest with Scrut Automation; its 60+ prebuilt frameworks and automated testing across cloud tools collapse the manual busywork that kills GRC initiatives. The platform covers all nine NIST CSF 2.0 Govern functions, which matters because most GRC tools stay stuck in Risk Assessment and skip the accountability and policy enforcement work that actually prevents incidents. Skip this if your organization runs a single regulatory framework and your auditors ask for nothing beyond a spreadsheet.
Cyber GRC SaaS platform for risk mgmt, compliance automation & control monitoring
GRC automation platform for compliance, risk, and security control management
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Common questions about comparing Acuity Risk Management STREAM® vs Scrut Automation for your governance risk and compliance platforms needs.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM®: Cyber GRC SaaS platform for risk mgmt, compliance automation & control monitoring. built by Acuity Risk Management. Core capabilities include Cyber risk governance, risk management, and compliance in unified platform, Compliance automation for ISO 27001, ISO 42001, DORA, NIS2 and 50+ frameworks, Continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations..
Scrut Automation: GRC automation platform for compliance, risk, and security control management. built by Scrut. Core capabilities include Unified control framework with 60+ prebuilt security frameworks, Real-time compliance and risk dashboards with visual analytics, Automated testing across cloud and security tools..
Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM® differentiates with Cyber risk governance, risk management, and compliance in unified platform, Compliance automation for ISO 27001, ISO 42001, DORA, NIS2 and 50+ frameworks, Continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations. Scrut Automation differentiates with Unified control framework with 60+ prebuilt security frameworks, Real-time compliance and risk dashboards with visual analytics, Automated testing across cloud and security tools.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM® is developed by Acuity Risk Management. Scrut Automation is developed by Scrut. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM® and Scrut Automation serve similar Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms use cases: both are Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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