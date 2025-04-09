Acuity Risk Management STREAM®: Cyber GRC SaaS platform for risk mgmt, compliance automation & control monitoring. built by Acuity Risk Management. Core capabilities include Cyber risk governance, risk management, and compliance in unified platform, Compliance automation for ISO 27001, ISO 42001, DORA, NIS2 and 50+ frameworks, Continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations..

Scrut Automation: GRC automation platform for compliance, risk, and security control management. built by Scrut. Core capabilities include Unified control framework with 60+ prebuilt security frameworks, Real-time compliance and risk dashboards with visual analytics, Automated testing across cloud and security tools..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.