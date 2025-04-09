Short answer

Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need measurable behavior change, not just compliance checkboxes, should evaluate Proofpoint Security Awareness Training for its risk-based learning automation that tailors content to employee roles and past mistakes. The platform directly addresses NIST CSF 2.0's Awareness and Training function and has matured enough across 5,000-person customer bases to show real shifts in click rates and reported phishing attempts. Skip this if your org primarily needs one-off annual training videos or lacks the infrastructure to track and act on behavioral metrics; Proofpoint demands ongoing engagement data to justify its cost. Mid-market and enterprise compliance officers managing SEC-regulated communications will get the most from Theta Lake Compliant Collaboration Archive because it captures and indexes threaded conversations across chat, video, and audio in native format, eliminating the reconstruct-from-logs problem that breaks most eDiscovery workflows. SEC Rule 17a-4 compliance certification and API integrations across Teams, Slack, Zoom, and Webex mean you're not choosing between coverage and retention policy enforcement. Skip this if your organization treats chat archiving as a checkbox IT function rather than a legal/compliance workflow; Theta Lake's value compounds only when legal and compliance teams actively search and hold conversations together.