Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Proofpoint Security Awareness Training is a commercial security awareness training tool by Proofpoint. Theta Lake Compliant Collaboration Archive is a commercial communications archiving & compliance tool by Theta Lake. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need measurable behavior change, not just compliance checkboxes, should evaluate Proofpoint Security Awareness Training for its risk-based learning automation that tailors content to employee roles and past mistakes. The platform directly addresses NIST CSF 2.0's Awareness and Training function and has matured enough across 5,000-person customer bases to show real shifts in click rates and reported phishing attempts. Skip this if your org primarily needs one-off annual training videos or lacks the infrastructure to track and act on behavioral metrics; Proofpoint demands ongoing engagement data to justify its cost. Mid-market and enterprise compliance officers managing SEC-regulated communications will get the most from Theta Lake Compliant Collaboration Archive because it captures and indexes threaded conversations across chat, video, and audio in native format, eliminating the reconstruct-from-logs problem that breaks most eDiscovery workflows. SEC Rule 17a-4 compliance certification and API integrations across Teams, Slack, Zoom, and Webex mean you're not choosing between coverage and retention policy enforcement. Skip this if your organization treats chat archiving as a checkbox IT function rather than a legal/compliance workflow; Theta Lake's value compounds only when legal and compliance teams actively search and hold conversations together.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Proofpoint Security Awareness Training
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need measurable behavior change, not just compliance checkboxes, should evaluate Proofpoint Security Awareness Training for its risk-based learning automation that tailors content to employee roles and past mistakes. The platform directly addresses NIST CSF 2.0's Awareness and Training function and has matured enough across 5,000-person customer bases to show real shifts in click rates and reported phishing attempts. Skip this if your org primarily needs one-off annual training videos or lacks the infrastructure to track and act on behavioral metrics; Proofpoint demands ongoing engagement data to justify its cost.
Theta Lake Compliant Collaboration Archive
Mid-market and enterprise compliance officers managing SEC-regulated communications will get the most from Theta Lake Compliant Collaboration Archive because it captures and indexes threaded conversations across chat, video, and audio in native format, eliminating the reconstruct-from-logs problem that breaks most eDiscovery workflows. SEC Rule 17a-4 compliance certification and API integrations across Teams, Slack, Zoom, and Webex mean you're not choosing between coverage and retention policy enforcement. Skip this if your organization treats chat archiving as a checkbox IT function rather than a legal/compliance workflow; Theta Lake's value compounds only when legal and compliance teams actively search and hold conversations together.
Security awareness training platform to educate employees on cyber threats
AI-based archiving and eDiscovery for unified communications platforms
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Common questions about comparing Proofpoint Security Awareness Training vs Theta Lake Compliant Collaboration Archive for your security awareness training needs.
Proofpoint Security Awareness Training: Security awareness training platform to educate employees on cyber threats. built by Proofpoint. Core capabilities include User behavior change training, Attack identification and reporting education, Risk-based learning automation..
Theta Lake Compliant Collaboration Archive: AI-based archiving and eDiscovery for unified communications platforms. built by Theta Lake. Core capabilities include Native chat conversation viewer with threaded message display, Video and audio recording capture and archiving, Multi-modal content capture including messages, files, and shared content..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Proofpoint Security Awareness Training differentiates with User behavior change training, Attack identification and reporting education, Risk-based learning automation. Theta Lake Compliant Collaboration Archive differentiates with Native chat conversation viewer with threaded message display, Video and audio recording capture and archiving, Multi-modal content capture including messages, files, and shared content.
Proofpoint Security Awareness Training is developed by Proofpoint. Theta Lake Compliant Collaboration Archive is developed by Theta Lake. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
Proofpoint Security Awareness Training and Theta Lake Compliant Collaboration Archive serve similar Security Awareness Training use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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