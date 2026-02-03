Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training is a commercial security awareness training tool by Adaptive Security. Proofpoint Security Awareness Training is a commercial security awareness training tool by Proofpoint. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training
Security teams at startups and mid-market firms drowning in generic training modules should pick Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training for its AI-powered content generation, which actually cuts production time instead of just promising personalization. The platform covers NIST CSF 2.0's Awareness and Training function with role-based learning paths and phishing simulations integrated into a single workflow, eliminating the typical tool-swapping tax. Skip this if you need compliance training as your primary use case; the strength here is behavioral change through engagement analytics and custom content, not checkbox audits.
Proofpoint Security Awareness Training
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need measurable behavior change, not just compliance checkboxes, should evaluate Proofpoint Security Awareness Training for its risk-based learning automation that tailors content to employee roles and past mistakes. The platform directly addresses NIST CSF 2.0's Awareness and Training function and has matured enough across 5,000-person customer bases to show real shifts in click rates and reported phishing attempts. Skip this if your org primarily needs one-off annual training videos or lacks the infrastructure to track and act on behavioral metrics; Proofpoint demands ongoing engagement data to justify its cost.
Security awareness training platform with AI-powered content and phishing sims
Security awareness training platform to educate employees on cyber threats
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training vs Proofpoint Security Awareness Training for your security awareness training needs.
Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training: Security awareness training platform with AI-powered content and phishing sims. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include AI-powered training content generation, Interactive deepfake and AI threat scenarios, Compliance training library for security frameworks..
Proofpoint Security Awareness Training: Security awareness training platform to educate employees on cyber threats. built by Proofpoint. Core capabilities include User behavior change training, Attack identification and reporting education, Risk-based learning automation..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training differentiates with AI-powered training content generation, Interactive deepfake and AI threat scenarios, Compliance training library for security frameworks. Proofpoint Security Awareness Training differentiates with User behavior change training, Attack identification and reporting education, Risk-based learning automation.
Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training is developed by Adaptive Security. Proofpoint Security Awareness Training is developed by Proofpoint. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training and Proofpoint Security Awareness Training serve similar Security Awareness Training use cases: both are Security Awareness Training tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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