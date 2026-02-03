Security teams at startups and mid-market firms drowning in generic training modules should pick Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training for its AI-powered content generation, which actually cuts production time instead of just promising personalization. The platform covers NIST CSF 2.0's Awareness and Training function with role-based learning paths and phishing simulations integrated into a single workflow, eliminating the typical tool-swapping tax. Skip this if you need compliance training as your primary use case; the strength here is behavioral change through engagement analytics and custom content, not checkbox audits.

Proofpoint Security Awareness Training

Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need measurable behavior change, not just compliance checkboxes, should evaluate Proofpoint Security Awareness Training for its risk-based learning automation that tailors content to employee roles and past mistakes. The platform directly addresses NIST CSF 2.0's Awareness and Training function and has matured enough across 5,000-person customer bases to show real shifts in click rates and reported phishing attempts. Skip this if your org primarily needs one-off annual training videos or lacks the infrastructure to track and act on behavioral metrics; Proofpoint demands ongoing engagement data to justify its cost.